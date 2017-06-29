BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

Dover, Ventnor, OCNJ Make ‘Best Beach Towns To Live 2017’ List

June 29, 2017 2:39 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Want to live on the beach year-round? Some towns have a lot more going on all year long and some towns have the warm weather and ocean breeze instead of blizzards in January.

A new list out today  by WalletHub show’s the ‘Best Beach Towns to Live In’ and a few spots in the region make the list.

Beach towns across the country were considered in the study. WalletHub says they compared 227 cities livability including criteria such as housing costs to quality of beach water.  Ocean City, NJ, came in at number 82, Asbury Park, NJ, at 217 and Dover, Delaware at 190.

