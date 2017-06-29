NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Christie Signs Fireworks Bill In Time For Fourth of July

June 29, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Chris Christie, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed a bill to legalize the sale of sparklers and certain novelty devices in the state, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations.

The Republican governor signed the measure on Wednesday. It takes effect immediately.

The new law allows people who are 16 and older to buy hand-held sparklers and ground-based sparklers. It also allows them to purchase certain novelty items including party poppers and snappers at retail stores around the state.

Under the legislation, all other fireworks will remain illegal in New Jersey including all explosive and aerial fireworks such as firecrackers, sky rockets and bottle rockets.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch