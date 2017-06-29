Celebrating Social Media Day In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was Social Media Day in Philadelphia, where a Center City company hosted a celebration of all things social.

Over 500 people gathered on Independence Mall to celebrate Social Media Day.

“Every day could be Social Media Day, but what makes today special is that we have our whole community coming together to learn and share experiences with each other,” said Cassandra Bailey, founder of Slice Communications, the organizers of the event. “And this is the way that we grow, this is the way that we get better, and this is the way that we move social media forward.”

Paula Nourse traveled all the way from Dallas to attend.

“I am a baby boomer, and the way we used to do business, in terms of marketing, has just dramatically changed. It’s much more efficient now, but it requires you to really stay on top of best practices and not be afraid to try new things,” she said.

Tech site Mashable launched Social Media Day in 2010 as a way to recognize and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication.

You can follow along on twitter with the hashtag #smdayphl.