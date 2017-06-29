NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Annie Lennox Told She Has Potential In Music Industry By New Exec

June 29, 2017 4:47 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Annie Lennox of her own fame and The Eurythmics has been making music since the 70’s. The Scottish singer, songwriter reached international success with The Eurythmics in the 1980’s and launched a solo career with the album Diva in 1992.

The Golden Globe, Academy and Billboard award wining artist was solicited by a ‘new music coordinator’ at an LA radio station recently who told her she has potential. Lennox posted the note on her verified Facebook fan page with the status ‘I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!’

annielennoxpost Annie Lennox Told She Has Potential In Music Industry By New Exec

 

