BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

Alpine Slide Returns To Camelback

June 29, 2017 12:30 PM

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) —  It’s baaaaccck!  The Pocono Pipeline is reminiscent of the former Alpine Slide that operated from the late 70’s through 2003 and helped transition Camelback Resort from a winter ski resort to a year-round destination. The new ride promises to take ‘everything nostalgic about the popular attraction, and make it even better.’

“The Alpine Slide has real sentiment among those guests who grew up coming to the Pocono Mountains and Camelback Resort,” said Arthur Berry III, co-owner of Camelback Resort. “We are really excited to bring back a new and improved version of this iconic attraction and many of our guests tell us they’re looking forward to sharing this nostalgic ride with their own children.”

retro alpine slide Alpine Slide Returns To Camelback

 

Safety first, a non-abrasive fiberglass track offers a smooth surface that heightens the sensations of speed and improves control over the older, poured concrete models. Two dueling chutes run 2,800 feet, each careening up to two riders down the side of Camelback Mountain through multiple dips, high G turns and tunnels.  Giving the riders the sensation similar to a bobsled ride, a wheeled car navigates the slides, controlled by a hand brake for complete speed control.

pocono pipeline 3 Alpine Slide Returns To Camelback

 

The Pocono Pipeline is priced at $10.00 per rider or can be bundled with other attractions for a customized day of adventure, appropriate for all ages.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch