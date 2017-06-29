Alpine Slide Returns To Camelback

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — It’s baaaaccck! The Pocono Pipeline is reminiscent of the former Alpine Slide that operated from the late 70’s through 2003 and helped transition Camelback Resort from a winter ski resort to a year-round destination. The new ride promises to take ‘everything nostalgic about the popular attraction, and make it even better.’

“The Alpine Slide has real sentiment among those guests who grew up coming to the Pocono Mountains and Camelback Resort,” said Arthur Berry III, co-owner of Camelback Resort. “We are really excited to bring back a new and improved version of this iconic attraction and many of our guests tell us they’re looking forward to sharing this nostalgic ride with their own children.”

Safety first, a non-abrasive fiberglass track offers a smooth surface that heightens the sensations of speed and improves control over the older, poured concrete models. Two dueling chutes run 2,800 feet, each careening up to two riders down the side of Camelback Mountain through multiple dips, high G turns and tunnels. Giving the riders the sensation similar to a bobsled ride, a wheeled car navigates the slides, controlled by a hand brake for complete speed control.

The Pocono Pipeline is priced at $10.00 per rider or can be bundled with other attractions for a customized day of adventure, appropriate for all ages.