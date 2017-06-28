South Jersey Shore Town Can’t Get A Taker For A Liquor License

VENTNOR, N.J. (CBS) — There are towns down the shore, like Ocean City, where you can’t buy an alcoholic beverage. Now it appears there’s a town where no one wants to sell you one.

It’s not like Ventnor is a dry town. There are liquor stores within its boundaries, and you can find more than a few BYOB’s.

But voters last year approved a referendum allowing for up to three liquor licenses to be awarded to an existing restaurant or a new facility.

Town officials say, on their Facebook page, that no one applied for a license by a deadline of last week although interest was expressed by four different parties. Word is they will consider other options.

Ventnor had imposed a minimum $100,000 bid as one requirement for awarding of a license.

Town officials did not return calls from KYW Newsradio seeking comment.