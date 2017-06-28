Tony Luke Jr. Launches Initiative To End Stigma Of Heroin Abuse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Tony Luke Jr. is a name synonymous with cheesesteaks.
But now the restaurateur hopes the fight to end the stigmas associated with heroin abuse.
Tony recently lost his son — Tony Luke III to heroin.
Restaurateur Tony Luke’s Son Dead At 35
On Wednesday, Tony Luke Jr. announced the formation of a “Heroin Addiction Initiative” called the “Brown and White” campaign.
Tony is encouraging anyone who has lost a loved one to heroin to wear a brown and white item and share it through social media.
Tony Luke Jr. said it’s important to remember that people lost to heroin — like his son — aren’t just a statistic.