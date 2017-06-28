NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Tony Luke Jr. Launches Initiative To End Stigma Of Heroin Abuse

June 28, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: Drugs, heroin, Tony Luke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Tony Luke Jr. is a name synonymous with cheesesteaks.

But now the restaurateur hopes the fight to end the stigmas associated with heroin abuse.

Tony recently lost his son — Tony Luke III to heroin.

Restaurateur Tony Luke’s Son Dead At 35

On Wednesday, Tony Luke Jr. announced the formation of a “Heroin Addiction Initiative” called the “Brown and White” campaign.

Tony is encouraging anyone who has lost a loved one to heroin to wear a brown and white item and share it through social media.

Tony Luke Jr. said it’s important to remember that people lost to heroin — like his son — aren’t just a statistic.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch