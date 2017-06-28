The Dom Giordano Show: State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe & Senator Chris Coons | June 28

June 28, 2017 12:09 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: ANTIFA, Battle Of Gettysburg, Brian Karem, Brian Sims, CNN, Delaware Senator Chris Coons, Healthcare, MSNBC, playboy, Project Veritas, Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

9:00-Sarah Huckabee Sanders is confronted by Playboy columnist for encouraging to watch the Project Veritas video on CNN.

9:10-Brian Williams gets Brian Karem on MSNBC.

9:20-Republicans delay vote on health care bill.

9:35-Serena Williams poses for Vanity Fair.

10:00-The ANTIFA planning a protest in Gettysburg today. 

10:35-State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe joined discussing his confrontation with Rep. Brian Sims on Sanctuary Cities in Pennsylvania.

11:15-Senator Chris Coons joined discussing the Republican health care reform bill.

11:35-Brian Karem from The Sentinel of Montgomery County in MD joined discussing his confrontation with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

