The Dom Giordano Show: State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe & Senator Chris Coons | June 28

9:00-Sarah Huckabee Sanders is confronted by Playboy columnist for encouraging to watch the Project Veritas video on CNN.
9:10-Brian Williams gets Brian Karem on MSNBC.
9:20-Republicans delay vote on health care bill.
9:35-Serena Williams poses for Vanity Fair.
10:00-The ANTIFA planning a protest in Gettysburg today.
10:35-State Rep. Daryl Metcalfe joined discussing his confrontation with Rep. Brian Sims on Sanctuary Cities in Pennsylvania.
11:15-Senator Chris Coons joined discussing the Republican health care reform bill.
11:35-Brian Karem from The Sentinel of Montgomery County in MD joined discussing his confrontation with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.