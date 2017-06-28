Police: Teen Girls Rob 2 Cabbies, 2 Tourists In Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Two teenage girls are wanted for the armed robberies of two cabbies and two tourists in eastern Pennsylvania last week.

Upper Darby police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the girls are “violent predators.”

They began by robbing two cabbies about two hours apart the night of June 19. The girls called for rides, then used a gun to steal $100 and $80 from the drivers.

On June 23, the same pair accosted two women visiting from Ecuador, stealing the women’s handbags which contained about $900. The victims were 86 and 52.

In each instance, the teens pointed the guns at the victims’ head or chest.

Police say both suspects are black and about 5-foot-9. One is heavy and wears a ponytail. The other is thin and wore a head scarf.

