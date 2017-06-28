18-Year-Old Injured In Delaware Shooting

SEAFORD, Del. (CBS) — An 18-year-old is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Seaford, Delaware.
It happened in the area of Route 13 Alternate and Virginia Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Seaford Police say the 18-year-old victim was shot one time in the chest by an unknown suspect in a black Lincoln Navigator.
The teen was taken to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment for his wounds.
The Seaford Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at 302-629-6644 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.