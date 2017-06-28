Scott Kingery Hits 2 Homers In Second Triple-A Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scott Kingery is making noise in Triple-A.
Playing in just his second game for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the 23-year-old Phillies prospect hit two home runs in Tuesday’s 14-5 loss to the Pawtucket Red Sox at Coca-Cola Park.
Kingery was promoted from Double-A after hitting .313 with 18 homers, 18 doubles, and five triples this season.
Kingery went 1-5 in his first Triple-A game on Monday, before going 2-5 on Tuesday. On Monday night, he made this spectacular catch.
IronPigs GM Kurt Landes joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday to talk about his team’s success and how impressive Kingery has been.
“There’s a unique anticipation of people wanting to see Scott Kingery play,” Landes said.