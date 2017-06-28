⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Del. Causing Delays On North I-95 at I-295 | Real-Time Traffic 

Report: Knicks, Phil Jackson To Part Ways

June 28, 2017 7:46 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Knicks and team president Phil Jackson will announce they are parting ways on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Jackson, 71, was introduced as the Knicks president on March 18, 2014 signing a five-year deal worth $60 million.

Related: Report: Knicks Willing To Trade Kristaps Porzingis

Jackson openly admitted he believed Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and the organization should part ways, but Anthony refused to waive his no-trade clause. Melo has two years left on his contract, worth $54 million.

According to Shelburne, “with no end to the stalemate in sight, and free agency beginning on July 1, Jackson’s discussions with Dolan accelerated late Tuesday night and the decision was made to part ways.”

The Knicks were 80-166 in Jackson’s three full seasons as president.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch