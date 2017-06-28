Mackanin: ‘Odubel Herrera Is Tough To Deal With’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Odubel Herrera is an enigma.

The 25-year-old Phillies outfielder is one of the team’s most productive players, but he’s also the most frustrating. On Saturday night, Herrera ignored manager Pete Mackanin’s red light sign and was picked off attempting to steal a base.

Herrera was fined for the incident and was given the day off on Tuesday, a game the Phils won 8-2 over the Mariners.

“He’s a very unique individual,” Mackanin told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday of Herrera. “Everybody is different and you have to try to appeal to them somehow. I’m an old school kind of guy, but it doesn’t work now of days all of the time. With some guys you can in their face and challenge them, other guys you can’t because they just don’t respond.

“Herrera is tough to deal with because he’s just a different kind of guy and I appeal in different ways to him.”

The growing perception is Mackanin is too soft on the players.

“Well, I can’t change people’s opinion,” Mackanin said. “But I know myself, I know how I treat players. I handle players in certain ways. I don’t advertise how I handle players. I don’t advertise if I scream and yell at them. It doesn’t do me any good to advertise that and it’s not right for me to advertise that with the players.”