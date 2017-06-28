Luxury Apartments To Bring New Life To South Jersey Landmark

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS)–After more than a decade of false starts and frustration there is new life for an old landmark in South Jersey.

From the original “Mart Pretzel” bakery now in Cinnaminson, to the original “M” that adorned the iconic entrance. Remnants of the iconic, turned nostalgic Pennsauken Mart still echo in the community.

Rick Taylor has been a member of the Pennsauken Township Committee since 1994.

He was there in 2006 when the Pennsauken Mart was leveled, and when initial plans to develop it into a community center and sports rink fell through. Since then, the 35-acre lot on Route 130 that once showcased over 100 eclectic flee market-style stores and oddities has sat defeated.

But that’s all about to change.

The Willingboro-based developers, Delco Development, will begin construction on what’s now referred to as “Haddon Point”.

The project features 240 one to two bedroom rental units, projected to range between $1,600-$1,900 a month.

“They are going to be starting out with the apartments phase one and two possibly going to town houses phase three and then after that the commercial part bringing in restaurants and possibly a hotel,” said Dep. Mayor Jack Killion.

It’s a project that town officials hope will continue to attract businesses and young professionals while satisfying those who have long worked to bring life back to this plot.

Construction is set to begin in about 45 days.