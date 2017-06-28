Facebook Live Video Captures Boston Drug Overdose

PHILADELPHIA (CNN)–

Two men in Boston tapped on a car window when they saw a man and woman passed out, a needle lying in the woman’s lap.

The video, captioned “Drugs is a terrible thing… #BostonStrung Out!!”, was taken on a street in Dorchester, Massachusetts on June 21. The incident occurred there just before 5:30 p.m., according to CNN affiliate WFXT.

One of the men trying to help the couple, Junior JayRoc DiSola, captured the incident on Facebook Live.

The video has over 12 million views on Facebook.

After nearly a minute of banging on the driver’s side window, the woman came to, startled and disoriented. The man, identified in the video as Dan, could not be shaken awake.

Dan would not regain any level of consciousness until his friend administered two doses of Narcan.

“I have Narcan in the trunk,” the unidentified female says in the video.

A small crowd begins to flock to the car. The woman tells them her friend didn’t often take drugs and that’s why she was worried about him.