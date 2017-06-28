Police Detective Uses Knife To Free Bear Cub From Net

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A police detective in New Jersey has used a folding knife to help a bear cub escape from a net it was trapped in.
The police union in Ringwood posted a video on Instagram showing Det. Joe Longo freeing the bear from the netting of a batting cage on Tuesday.
This morning Detective Longo saved this large bear cub, which was entangled in batting cage netting. Animals, most commonly deer, become entangled in soccer nets and other types of recreational netting and sometimes die. We urge residents in high animal traffic areas to take down nets when not in use. Good job, Longo! #Ringwood #RPD #Ringwoodpolice #Ringwoodpolicedepartment #RingwoodNJ #PBA #PBA247 #RingwoodPBA #NJ #Ringwoodnewjersey
The bear ran off into the woods after Longo freed it.
The union used the video to remind people to take sports nets down when they’re not in use as animals sometimes become entangled in them and die.
