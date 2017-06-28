NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Detective Uses Knife To Free Bear Cub From Net

June 28, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Bear, Joe Longo

RINGWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A police detective in New Jersey has used a folding knife to help a bear cub escape from a net it was trapped in.

The police union in Ringwood posted a video on Instagram showing Det. Joe Longo freeing the bear from the netting of a batting cage on Tuesday.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The bear ran off into the woods after Longo freed it.

The union used the video to remind people to take sports nets down when they’re not in use as animals sometimes become entangled in them and die.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch