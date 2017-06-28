Day 7 Of Testimony In Seth Williams Trial Focuses On Campaign Finances

By Kristen Johanson and Joe Holden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massages, facials and a magazine cover were all part of a day’s testimony in the Seth Williams federal corruption trial. Wednesday was the seventh day of witnesses taking the stand and it was a close examination of the district attorney’s spending.

An official with the city’s Ethics Board told jurors that Williams didn’t make necessary disclosures on gifts and money he had received as required by law.

Michael Cooke said an investigation was launched after several questionable amendments the district attorney made years later.

Cooke testified the board subpoenaed financial statements and found cash, checks and more that were never reported.

Williams eventually settled with the city.

Also on the stand was one of Williams’ former campaign aides. Lisette Gonzalez described facials, massages and dinners that she said were paid for with campaign funds but never reimbursed.

The defense showed the jury a flexing Williams on the cover of Bellevue Sporting Club’s internal magazine and asked: doesn’t it make a candidate more electable if he’s in shape

“I’m not sure,” Gonzalez answered, saying that heavier candidates also have won public office.