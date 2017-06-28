NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Amtrak: 2 People Struck On Train Tracks In Washington

June 28, 2017 6:30 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Amtrak says there’s been a fatal incident involving two people who were struck while on the train tracks in Washington.

In a news release, Amtrak says a train traveling from Boston and New York was approaching Washington’s Union Station around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday when the two people on the tracks were struck. Amtrak says none of the train’s passengers or crew were injured.

In an online statement Wednesday morning, Amtrak says service will be temporarily suspended between Washington and Philadelphia while authorities investigate the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

