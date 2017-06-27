Zeoli Show Log 06.27.17

3pm- Earlier today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he plans to postpone a vote on the Republican Healthcare Bill until after the July 4th recess.
3:30pm- During yesterday’s press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta continually asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer why no cameras were not turned on.
4pm- In an undercover video, a CNN Producer was caught saying that he believes President Trump is correct when he calls the Russian collusion investigation a “witch hunt.”
4:30pm- Rep. Jim Jordan joins the show to discuss the latest on Obamacare repeal, welfare reform, and a joint op-ed he wrote, “Time to Investigate the Investigators.”
5pm- Eric Boehm, journalist for Reason.com, calls in to talk about his new article “Supreme Court Deals Blow to Property Rights.”
5:20pm- Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich checks in to talk about his new book, “Understanding Trump.”
6pm- Philadelphia GOP Chairman Michael Meehan joins the show to talk about income based water bills.