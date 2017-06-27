NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 06.27.17

June 27, 2017 5:19 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Chairman Michael Meehan, Donald Trump, Eric Boehm, Healthcare Bill, Jim Acosta, New Gingrich, Obamacare, Rep. Jim Jordan, Sean Spicer, Sen. Mitch McConnell

3pm- Earlier today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he plans to postpone a vote on the Republican Healthcare Bill until after the July 4th recess. 

3:30pm- During yesterday’s press briefing, CNN’s Jim Acosta continually asked Press Secretary Sean Spicer why no cameras were not turned on. 

4pm- In an undercover video, a CNN Producer was caught saying that he believes President Trump is correct when he calls the Russian collusion investigation a “witch hunt.” 

4:30pm- Rep. Jim Jordan joins the show to discuss the latest on Obamacare repeal, welfare reform, and a joint op-ed he wrote, “Time to Investigate the Investigators.”

5pm- Eric Boehm, journalist for Reason.com, calls in to talk about his new article “Supreme Court Deals Blow to Property Rights.”

5:20pm- Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich checks in to talk about his new book, “Understanding Trump.”

6pm- Philadelphia GOP Chairman Michael Meehan joins the show to talk about income based water bills.

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch