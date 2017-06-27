Wolf Signs ‘Stolen Valor’ Bill To Protect Veterans

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Governor Wolf has signed into law legislation dubbed the “stolen valor” bill.

The bill signed by Governor Wolf makes it a crime to impersonate a soldier, a veteran, or the recipient of a service medal or decoration in order to obtain benefits or job opportunities specifically set aside for veterans.

“For someone to fraudulently present themselves as worthy of the benefits and the gratitude that the men and women of the armed forces have earned, that’s really inexcusable,” he said. “It’s actually offensive to the memories of our veterans, and it should be offensive to everybody in Pennsylvania.”

The governor says Pennsylvania has the fourth largest veteran population – 900,000 people.

He says hopefully, the bill he has signed into law will make anyone think twice before attempting to fraudulently access veterans’ benefits.