Coup For Curtis: Rock Star Violinist Joins Philly Music School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — She first made her mark on the classical music world at age 11, when she debuted with the New York Philharmonic. Now, the violin virtuoso is the newest addition to the faculty at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

‘A master class on color and nuance’: if that New York Times review of a Carnegie Hall concert describes a professor you’d like to have, well — that’s textbook Midori.

“She’s a really fantastic example of everything we hope our students will achieve and become.”

Curtis president Roberto Diaz wooed from the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, where she spent 14 years on the faculty:

“It says a lot about the school and it says a lot about Philadelphia,” he said.

Midori was drawn to the music at Curtis, he says, but also what happens offstage.

“We give back and be good citizens of our community,” he said. “You don’t just be an artist and leave but really how do you make a difference in a community that you live in. ”

Meaning those of us who aren’t Curtis students also will be privy to Midori’s mastery.

She’s set to join the school’s faculty in the 2018-19 academic year, but is slated to visit Curtis several times for classes, activities, and other work this coming fall and spring.