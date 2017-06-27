The Dom Giordano Show: Eric Bolling & David Hardy | June 27

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 27, 2017 11:59 AM By Dom Giordano
9:00-Supreme Court rules in favor of a Missouri Church using gov’t funds for a playground.

9:20-Ladies of the View weigh in on Trump’s Supreme Court victory on the Travel Ban. 

9:35-Eric Bolling joined discussing his new book ‘The Swamp” and his Speaker Series event with Chris Stigall.

10:00-David Hardy joined discussing his retirement as the CEO of the Boy’s Latin School in Philadelphia.

10:20-The Progressive Liberal takes over wrestling (kinda). 

10:45-Who pays for the first date? 

11:o0-PA Lawmakers trying to require DNA sampling on misdemeanors.

11:35-Only 75% of Americans today say they feel free.

