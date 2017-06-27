Bar Owner Returns To Witness Stand In Seth Williams Corruption Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A close confidant and popular city bar owner took the witness stand Tuesday morning in the federal corruption trial involving Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

Bar owner Michael Weiss read through text messages he and Williams had about vacations, and Weiss’ special advisory position within the DAs office. Through the conversations: names of friendly affection-Williams often referring to Weiss as “pal” and “super friend”, Weiss calling Williams “little Sethy”

Prosecutors combed through dozens of documents – including the title of Jaguar Weiss gave Williams – Weiss telling the jury, he never received a dime for the car or repairs. Weiss testified that Williams wrote letters to the California liquor control board so Weiss could get his suspended license reinstated.

He also said he used credit card points to take Williams, his daughters and his girlfriend – whom Williams called “Princess Stacey” – on trips & he said he gave Williams loans that were never paid back.

The defense then took their shot.

Weiss told he jury he used those credit card points on long list of other friends – but told the jury he couldn’t name them all because it was too many people, and Judge Diamond would get mad – a brief smile from the judge – and moment of laughter from the courtroom – during an otherwise very tense day