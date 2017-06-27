SEPTA Fares Set To Increase This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to pay more to ride SEPTA. Across-the-board fare increases take effect on Saturday, and riders have actually been getting a break ’til now.

SEPTA policy calls for fare increases every three years, but last year’s hike was delayed a year as the transit agency rolled out its SEPTA Key fare card. But starting Saturday, the city transit cash fare goes up from $2.25 to $2.50.

The discounted token and Travel Wallet price increases from $1.80 to $2.

That may spur some thrifty commuters to buy extra tokens at the lower price this week.

“We do see a number of customers do that,” said SEPTA Deputy GM/CFO Rich Burnfield. “And that’s certainly a customer decision as to whether they would like to purchase tokens before July 1.”

SEPTA is still selling tokens, for now.

He says the fare increase is expected to bring in an additional $25 million in operating revenue next fiscal year.

Burnfield says SEPTA expects the fare increase to result in a 1 to 2 percent drop in city transit ridership.