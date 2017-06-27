Where Are The Rudest Drivers In America?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Pennsylvania drivers may need to work on their people skills.

According to a new survey, the Commonwealth is among the 10 least courteous states when it comes to consideration behind the wheel. The survey, conducted by the nonprofit Kars4Kids as part of a summer driving campaign called ‘Drive Human’, ranked all 50 states by “most polite” drivers.

The study polled 2,500 drivers and determined their rankings based on answers to situational questions such as their reaction to being tailgated, signal use while merging, passing on the right, and willingness to take a parking spot that another car had been waiting on.

New Jersey came in 32nd in the ranking and Delaware 24th.

New York was determined to contain the least courteous drivers, while Idaho earned an A+ score with the most.

Regardless of location, the study also concluded that drivers over 51 years of age were overwhelmingly more courteous on the road than younger drivers.

Which states have the most courteous drivers?