Where Are The Rudest Drivers In America?

June 27, 2017 11:58 PM By Alexandria Hoff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Pennsylvania drivers may need to work on their people skills.

According to a new survey, the Commonwealth is among the 10 least courteous states when it comes to consideration behind the wheel. The survey, conducted by the nonprofit Kars4Kids as part of a summer driving campaign called ‘Drive Human’, ranked all 50 states by “most polite” drivers.

The study polled 2,500 drivers and determined their rankings based on answers to situational questions such as their reaction to being tailgated, signal use while merging, passing on the right, and willingness to take a parking spot that another car had been waiting on.

New Jersey came in 32nd in the ranking and Delaware 24th.

New York was determined to contain the least courteous drivers, while Idaho earned an A+ score with the most.

Regardless of location, the study also concluded that drivers over 51 years of age  were overwhelmingly more courteous on the road than younger drivers.

Which states have the most courteous drivers?

 

  1. Idaho
  2. New Mexico
  3. Oregon
  4. Montana
  5. Alaska
  6. Hawaii
  7. Colorado
  8. Washington
  9. Vermont
  10. New Hampshire
  11. South Dakota
  12. Utah
  13. Texas
  14. Arizona
  15. Michigan
  16. Florida
  17. California
  18. West Virginia
  19. Wyoming
  20. Maryland
  21. Massachusetts
  22. Kentucky
  23. Minnesota
  24. Delaware
  25. Nevada
  26. Alabama
  27. Tennessee
  28. North Carolina
  29. Missouri
  30. Connecticut
  31. Illinois
  32. New Jersey
  33. Virginia
  34. Indiana
  35. Ohio
  36. Nebraska
  37. North Dakota
  38. Rhode Island
  39. Kansas
  40. Mississippi
  41. Iowa
  42. Pennsylvania
  43. Oklahoma
  44. Georgia
  45. Maine
  46. Wisconsin
  47. Louisiana
  48. Arkansas
  49. South Carolina
  50. New York

 

 

 

 

