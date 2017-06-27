Phillies Continue Road Trip In Seattle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their nine-game road trip tonight with the first of two interleague games in Seattle against the Mariners.

This trip opened in Arizona for the Phils and they lost three of four to the Diamondbacks. Yesterday, Arizona beat the Phillies 6-1 as Nick Pivetta allowed all six runs in just 2 2/3 innings of work.

Phillies scored just four runs total in the final three games of this series, all losses.

Aaron Nola will get the start on the mound for the Phillies tonight. He is 4-5 on the season with a 4.32 ERA and coming off a tremendous outing in his last start. He beat St. Louis 5-1 on Thursday by allowing just one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings of work. This will be Nola’s first career appearance against Seattle.

The Mariners counter with left-hander James Paxton. He is 5-2 and his ERA is 3.39. He got a no-decision in his last start, allowing four runs (three earned) in 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers.

Paxton has faced the Phillies once before. Back in August of 2014 at Citizens Bank Park, he lost 4-3 to Cole Hamels, allowing all four runs in four innings of work.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Marshall Harris of Comcast Sportsnet about the Phillies and their continued struggles.