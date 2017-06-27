Eagles Offensive Line Ranked Best In NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pro Football Focus is a big fan of the Eagles this season.
Related: Lane Johnson Says Eagles’ O-Line Has Chance To Be The Best
PFF ranked the Eagles o-line eighth best in the NFL in 2016. Heading into 2017, Philly’s offensive line is the top ranked unit.
The Eagles added Chance Warmack to their offensive line this offseason.
Related: Eagles Roster Ranked No. 15 In NFL
This year’s group consists of Warmack, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Stefen Wisniewski, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.