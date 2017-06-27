Eagles Offensive Line Ranked Best In NFL

June 27, 2017 2:47 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pro Football Focus is a big fan of the Eagles this season.

PFF ranked the Eagles o-line eighth best in the NFL in 2016. Heading into 2017, Philly’s offensive line is the top ranked unit.

The Eagles added Chance Warmack to their offensive line this offseason.

This year’s group consists of Warmack, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Isaac Seumalo, Stefen Wisniewski, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

