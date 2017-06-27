News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 27

Chris discussed yesterday’s Supreme Court rulings with Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network and David Cortman, who represented Trinity Lutheran Church. He spoke with Newt Gingrich about his book, Understanding Trump. He also discussed the FBI wiretap of a local union leader and City Councilman and the idea of publicly funding local elections.

6:00 The Supreme Court decided to hear arguments on Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban.

6:20 Chris talks to Carrie Severino from the Judicial Crisis Network about yesterday’s Supreme Court rulings.

6:35 What’s Trending: Kate Bilo, Time, Facebook, Beyonce, Taco Bell

6:49 The FBI wiretapped a Philadelphia City Councilman and local union leader for over a year.

6:52 Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Sullivan testified during the trial of District Attorney Seth Williams.

7:20 Chris talks to Newt Gingrich about his new book, Understanding Trump, and Republican efforts to pass their health care bill.

8:00 Chris speaks to David Cortman from the Alliance Defending Freedom, who represented Trinity Lutheran Church before the Supreme Court.

8:25 A CNN producer says he doesn’t think there is anything to the story of collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians.

8:28 A juror on the Cosby trial says he thinks Cosby was guilty.

8:35 What’s Trending: John McEnroe and Serena Williams, Han Solo, Salvador Dali, More fans or animals?