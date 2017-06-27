Man Sits In Jail When Drywall Powder Is Mistaken For Cocaine

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Florida handyman was in jail for 90 days after a routine traffic stop escalated quickly.
According to the report, police stopped Karlos Cashe for driving without headlights and after running a check, they found he was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015.
Cashe told a Florida TV station police alerted a K-9 to his vehicle and an officer’s field test revealed the white powder was positive for cocaine, despite Cashe telling police it was drywall.
It took a few months before Cashe walked out of jail as the lab results determined the white powder in the handyman’s car was actually drywall.
Court records also show he was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation.
