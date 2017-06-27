Study Finds Link Between Strokes And Obesity For Women

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is many good reasons to keep the weight off whether you are a man or a woman.

At one time obesity was linked to heart disease only in men.

Sadly, not enough studies were done on women in the past.

This is no longer the case, and although it is disappointing to realize that women are at high risk for complications of obesity—at least we know.

The American Stroke Association has done several large studies involving women and they have found obesity is clearly linked to more strokes in women ages 35 to 54.

The researchers found the increase in stroke risk was mostly associated with abdominal obesity.

The so called apple shaped body has the highest risk.

