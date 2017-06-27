LaVar, Lonzo, And LaMelo Ball On ‘WWE Raw’

June 27, 2017 7:51 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LaVar Ball and two of his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, appeared on WWE Raw Monday night.

Related: LaVar Ball Is Looking For $1 Billion Shoe Deal For His 3 Boys

New Lakers guard Lonzo said, “I’m happy to be in Staples Center as a Laker for the first time,” after making an entrance.

But LaVar, unsurprisingly, stole the show as the trio promoted Big Baller Brand during a “Miz TV” segment.

During the performance, LaMelo used a racial slur.

WWE released a statement:

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”

LaMelo is a high school junior at Chino Hills (Calif.) High School. He is rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and already has a scholarship offer to UCLA.

LiAngelo Ball, who is expected to attend UCLA in the fall, was not in attendance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch