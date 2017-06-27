LaVar, Lonzo, And LaMelo Ball On ‘WWE Raw’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LaVar Ball and two of his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, appeared on WWE Raw Monday night.
New Lakers guard Lonzo said, “I’m happy to be in Staples Center as a Laker for the first time,” after making an entrance.
But LaVar, unsurprisingly, stole the show as the trio promoted Big Baller Brand during a “Miz TV” segment.
During the performance, LaMelo used a racial slur.
“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”
LaMelo is a high school junior at Chino Hills (Calif.) High School. He is rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com and already has a scholarship offer to UCLA.
LiAngelo Ball, who is expected to attend UCLA in the fall, was not in attendance.