Iowa Photographer Using Green Screen To Offer Unique Senior Portraits

June 27, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

WILTON, Iowa (CBS) –– A photographer in Iowa is creating one of a kind senior portraits in the small town where he grew up.

Ben Shirk owns a photography studio in Wilton, Iowa.

Cosby Venue Could Move To California In Sex Abuse Lawsuit

He’s been doing high school senior portraits for the past ten years.

Shirk uses a green screen to transport his subjects and bring out their passions. The photographer says creativity is key.

Irish Weatherman Swept Away By High Winds During Live Broadcast 

“The mind is like a muscle, and the more you work with it and the more time you spend being creative with it and practicing being creative, and around creative people, it kinda builds that creativity,” said Shirk. “Being able to put some amazing artwork in people’s homes is something I love doing.”

Shirk says he got started with photography because he wanted to take pictures of his son.

Seniors have reached out to him from all over the country for portraits.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch