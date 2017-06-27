Iowa Photographer Using Green Screen To Offer Unique Senior Portraits

WILTON, Iowa (CBS) –– A photographer in Iowa is creating one of a kind senior portraits in the small town where he grew up.
Ben Shirk owns a photography studio in Wilton, Iowa.
He’s been doing high school senior portraits for the past ten years.
Shirk uses a green screen to transport his subjects and bring out their passions. The photographer says creativity is key.
“The mind is like a muscle, and the more you work with it and the more time you spend being creative with it and practicing being creative, and around creative people, it kinda builds that creativity,” said Shirk. “Being able to put some amazing artwork in people’s homes is something I love doing.”
Shirk says he got started with photography because he wanted to take pictures of his son.
Seniors have reached out to him from all over the country for portraits.