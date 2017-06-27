Free HIV Testing In Camden County Today

June 27, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: Camden, HIV, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day, and an organization in South Jersey is making sure folks are getting tested.

The New Jersey area Health Education Center is offering free HIV testing at its Camden County headquarters.

The health center is located at 514 Cooper Street in Camden.

You can get tested for free from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

According to health officials, 15 percent of the 1.2 million people living with HIV in the U.S. don’t even know they have it.

