Fitness Class Exercises The Mind And Body

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we get older, it’s important that we keep our mind and body sharp.

That is why AFC Fitness, a health club in Feasterville is offering a brains and balance class.

“We try to recreate scenarios that you may come across outside in crowded areas and how do you think about your balance as you go through certain situations,” Bob Fischer of AFC Fitness said.

Gail Stine, a student and Huntington Valley resident, said, “As we get older, we all start to fall and we fall a lot. I fell last week. Balance is what I think is special but i like the brains part too.”

Claire Curcio of Southampton said, “By working on the balance and all the other things they give us to do it helps so much.”

Joan Dowburd of Bensalem said, “Not only are we improving our brains and our balance, but we are having fun. And the other thing I like–We get to socialize!”

Just getting everyone together, to think together and build together in this case is both healthy and fun.