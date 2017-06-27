Doug Collins Voted For Malcolm Brogdon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Collins is still haunting Sixers fans.
The NBA released the media ballots on Tuesday, the day after the first annual award ceremony. Malcolm Brogdon of the Bucks beat out Joel Embiid and Dario Saric for rookie of the year.
Collins, now an analyst for ESPN/ABC, voted Brogdon first, Saric second, and Embiid third.
Collins was well-liked by Philly fans for his playing time with the Sixers from 1973-1981, reaching three all-star games. However, Collins coached the Sixers from 2010-13, his final coaching gig.
Collins’ comment about center Andrew Bynum — “I hope we all keep him in prayer” — really annoyed the fan base. Bynum never played a game for the Sixers.