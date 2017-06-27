Court Hearing For 6 Prison Workers Charged With Assault Of Inmates

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Four corrections officers and two supervisors from the Montgomery County prison will stand trial on charges they beat two inmates. One of those inmates has only one leg, and the incident was caught on video.

At a preliminary hearing for the four corrections officers a video was played from a camera in a common area of the Montgomery county prison.

That camera was activated about a month before the day in question, according to testimony, the guards involved were unaware it was working.

The video shows an inmate with one leg being dragged back to his cell after getting treatment for a cut over his eye.

ALSO READ: PA House Approves Bill Cracking Down On ‘Stop-and-Go’ Stores

He goes to the ground as a guard starts to cut off his bloody shirt.

The guard appears to wrap the shirt around his neck, as they struggle, the inmate grabs a leg of one of the guards and the other guards begin to punch and kick at him.

“He only has one leg, he’s on the ground, I think it’s really easy to see that at the time that he was assaulted he wasn’t a threat to anyone,” said Montgomery County 1st assistant DA Ed McCann.

Defense attorneys argued unsuccessfully the four officers were just following orders. Two supervisors, a captain and a lieutenant waived their preliminaries hearings.