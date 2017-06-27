More Than 2 Dozen Arrested In Chester County Drug Bust

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

June 27, 2017 12:04 PM By Jim Melwert
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A two-month crack down on heroin dealers in Chester has netted 46 arrests, but district attorney Tom Hogan says what was known as “Operation Wildfire” is also giving county officials a snapshot of the opioid crisis.

Tom Hogan says in 2015 there were about 60 overdose deaths in Chester County, in 2016 that shot up to 97, he says after the first four months of 2017, the county is on pace for 150 deaths.

Hogan points to several reasons for the rise, including:

“Generation Addicted meets fentanyl,” he said.

Hogan says synthetic fentanyl is flooding in from China, and just a few grains can be deadly, but it’s a cheap and easy way for dealers to cut heroin. And Hogan says, for millennials, opioids have always been a way of life.

“You take a 17-year-old and you give them 30 days of oxycontin because they’ve had their wisdom teeth out, pretty good chance you have just created an addict that is going to end up on heroin,” said Hogan.

Hogan says they were able to buy heroin in every part of Chester County, with most of it coming through Philadelphia.

