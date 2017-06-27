Charlie Sheen Auctioning Off Babe Ruth Memorabilia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The current owner of Babe Ruth memorabilia is Charlie Sheen. That is not a typo.
Sheen is the owner of Ruth’s 1927 World Series ring and the 1919 contract of Ruth’s sale from the Red Sox to the Yankees. Both items are part of the first Lelands.com Invitational Auction, which ends on Friday.
Ruth’s ring started with an opening bid of $100,000 and was up to $555,991 as of Monday, according to CBS News. Ruth’s copy of the contract also started at $100,000 and is up to $379,749.
During that season in 1927, Ruth batted .356 with 60 home runs and 156 RBIs and went 6 for 15 in the World Series with two home runs and seven RBIs.