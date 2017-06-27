Best Flower Beds In Philadelphia

By Allen Foster

One of the joys of living in a temperate zone is the thrill of experiencing ever-changing seasons. Everything comes and goes and then comes back again creating a fondness and anticipation for the distinctive elements that define your favorite time of year. Fall aficionados have their chilly air and an autumnal palette of reds, golds and browns. Spring enthusiasts, however, live for that explosion of vibrant hues that nature displays as the weather begins to warm up. Here are some of the best places in and around Philadelphia where you can experience all the remarkable colors that nature has to offer.

Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve

1635 River Road

New Hope, PA 18938

(215) 862-2924

www.bhwp.org

Located in the picturesque landscape along the Delaware River on the hill where the Bowman’s Tower monument was constructed is Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve. The preserve is a 501(c)3 non-profit created to foster an appreciation for the extraordinary diversity of the many plants that are native to the region. Besides hiking through gorgeous trails, Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve also features a gift shop, educational events, bird watching, and opportunities for volunteers.

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road

Kennett Square, PA 19348

(610) 388-1000

www.longwoodgardens.org

Longwood Gardens is an expansive horticultural display that is located in Kennett Square. The rich and fertile land once served as home to the Lenni Lenape tribe — if you are lucky, you might find a quartz spear point that the Lenni Lenape used when hunting. Due to the sheer volume of the displays, it could take a serious aficionado several days to explore the multitude of rich and vibrant exhibits. With over one thousand acres of beauty, you could think of Longwood Gardens as the Philadelphia Flower Show on steroids!

Shofuso Japanese House And Garden

Horticultural and Lansdowne Drives

West Fairmount Park

Philadelphia, PA 19131

(215) 878-5097

www.japanesehouse.org

Drawing over 30,000 visitors from more than 20 different countries each year, the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is one of Philadelphia’s most remarkable attractions. The nationally-ranked garden honors the city’s Japanese culture. Besides indulging in the serenity of a koi pond and an island or marveling at the incomparable beauty of a 17th century-style Japanese walled and fenced garden, patrons can partake in an authentic chanoyu [tea ceremony], which is not only an impressive art form and a spiritual discipline, it’s a great way to socialize! Immerse yourself in an astounding world of culture at Philadelphia’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Bartram’s Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19143

(215) 729-5281

www.bartramsgarden.org

A designated National Historic Landmark, Bartram’s Garden is a 45-acre outdoor classroom, a living laboratory, and a membership organization that attracts an audience of approximately 40,000 people every year. The admission is free and the facility is open year-round from dawn to dusk, except on city-observed holidays. You can come to learn or relax. Some of the featured attractions include a Historic Garden, an exhibit of medicinal plants, The Ann Bartram Carr Garden, a boardwalk through the tidal wetlands along the river’s edge, a fish pond, an expansive meadow, and a community boathouse.

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

(215) 247-5777

www.morrisarboretum.org

The Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania was once the summer home of brother and sister John and Lydia Morris of The I.P. Morris Company, an iron-manufacturing firm. The attraction has been ranked the “Most Stunning University Garden and Arboretum” in the world by Best Masters Programs, an independent guide to discovering the best master programs. Boasting a miniature garden railway, bird watching, a swan pond, a log cabin, numerous paths, a rose garden, a canopy walk, and even a wetlands section, the arboretum offers a cornucopia of colorful adventures for nature lovers of all ages.

