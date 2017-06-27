Arizona Mom Delivers Baby On Plane, Gets Free Flights For 21 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–An Arizona mom went to new heights to deliver her third child.
Christina Penton was enroute from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas on Saturday night when she started having contractions.
The Spirit Airlines flight was promptly diverted to New Orleans, and a pediatrician and nurse on board helped deliver baby Christopher.
On Tuesday, Spirit Airlines gave the family gifts for the baby, plus a special present: free flights for Christopher and a guest to anywhere Spirit flies on or near his birthday for the next 21 years.
