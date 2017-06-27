NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Arizona Mom Delivers Baby On Plane, Gets Free Flights For 21 Years

June 27, 2017 10:59 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Family, parenting, Spirit Airlines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–An Arizona mom went to new heights to deliver her third child.

Christina Penton was enroute from Fort Lauderdale to Dallas on Saturday night when she started having contractions.

The Spirit Airlines flight was promptly diverted to New Orleans, and a pediatrician and nurse on board helped deliver baby Christopher.

On Tuesday,  Spirit Airlines gave the family gifts for the baby, plus a special present: free flights for Christopher and a guest to anywhere Spirit flies on or near his birthday for the next 21 years.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch