NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 06.26.17

June 26, 2017 6:08 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Chuck Todd, Congressional Budget Office, Donald Trump, Justice Anthony Kennedy, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Samuel Alito, Narendra Modi, Rob Reiner, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Mazie Hirono, supreme court of the united states, Whoopi Goldberg

3pm- The Supreme Court unanimously agreed to reinstate parts of President Trump’s travel restriction executive order. The court will hear the case in October.

3:20pm- According to wide spread speculation, Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy could be announcing his retirement in the not too distant future. Kennedy is 80 years old. 

3:35pm- A 14 year old girl fell 25 feet from a Six Flags’ ride. She was caught by bystanders on the ground. Police have blamed the fall on the the girl’s actions. 

3:40pm- On Twitter, Rob Reiner called for an “all out war” in an effort to resist Trump’s presidency and save democracy. 

4pm- David Cortman, from the Alliance of Defending Freedom, joins the show to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision in favor of religious freedom in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer.

4:10pm- Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife are under FBI investigation for bank fraud stemming from a 2010 bank loan. 

4:15pm- On Sunday’s episode of Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd failed to ask Bernie Sanders any questions about the FBI investigation he and his wife are currently the subjects of.

4:30pm- After studying the proposed Senate Republican Healthcare Bill, the Congressional Budget Office issued a report estimating that, if passed, between 15 and 22 million fewer people would have healthcare coverage over the next decade. 

4:50pm- In response to today’s Supreme Court decision on Trump’s travel executive order, Sen. Mazie Hirono called Justice’s Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas the three horseman of the apocalypse.

5:35pm- Today, Donald Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. 

5:50pm- The View’s Whoopi Goldberg thinks that abortion is mentioned in the constitution.

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch