The Dom Giordano Show: Alexis Miller, Senator Pat Toomey & Lou Dobbs | June 26

9:00-Republicans reveal the new health care bill.
9:05-Senator Paul, “No Republican bill brings down premiums.”
9:35-Dom’s run in with a extremely hard working waitress.
10:00-Alexis Miller of Black Lives Matter joined discussing a curriculum in schools on interactions with Police.
10:10-New Jersey passing a bill on teaching kids how to interact with police.
10:35-Girl falls off a ride at Six Flags: Great Escape and is caught by pedestrians.
10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Republican health care bill.
11:00-Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs joined discussing his latest book ‘Putin’s Gambit.”
11:20-Attempting to curb panhandling in Philadelphia.
11:35-Supreme Court rules in favor of President Trump’s travel ban.