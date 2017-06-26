The Dom Giordano Show: Alexis Miller, Senator Pat Toomey & Lou Dobbs | June 26

June 26, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano
9:00-Republicans reveal the new health care bill.

9:05-Senator Paul, “No Republican bill brings down premiums.”

9:35-Dom’s run in with a extremely hard working waitress.

10:00-Alexis Miller of Black Lives Matter joined discussing a curriculum in schools on interactions with Police.

10:10-New Jersey passing a bill on teaching kids how to interact with police.

10:35-Girl falls off a ride at Six Flags: Great Escape and is caught by pedestrians. 

10:45-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Republican health care bill.

11:00-Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs joined discussing his latest book ‘Putin’s Gambit.”

11:20-Attempting to curb panhandling in Philadelphia.

11:35-Supreme Court rules in favor of President Trump’s travel ban. 

