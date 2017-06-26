Supreme Court Ruling On President Trump’s Travel Ban Raises Plenty Of Uncertainty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Immigration attorneys from our area are working to digest what the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to partially allow the travel ban means for individuals from the affected countries.

The Supreme Court ruling means the federal government can now enforce the ban against travelers who do not have a connection to family or institutions in the United States.

“It’s not clear how the federal government is going to start putting the slimmed down version of the ban into effect,” said Molly Tack-Hooper, a staff attorney at the ACLU of Pennsylvania. “I expect a fair amount of confusion over the next few months, unfortunately.”

READ: Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Trump’s Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

The ACLU of Pennsylvania filed litigation to block the first travel banned after it rolled out in January. Tack-Hooper expects major delays in getting refugees from the impacted countries settled in the U.S.

“I think it’s safe to expect that travelers from the six banned countries can expect to be questioned extensively about their ties to the United States,” she said. “I think it’s safe to expect more litigation as people file lawsuits.”

READ: Supreme Court Rejects Another Call To Decide Whether Americans Have Right To Carry Guns Outside Homes

Drexel political science professor Bill Rosenberg notes the newest high court justice, Neil Gorsuch, seems to be lining up with conservative justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, but there’s uncertainty for the remainder.

“The justices are not lining up all on all on one side or another,” Rosenberg said.

President Trump is calling the ruling a victory. Oral arguments will take place in the fall.