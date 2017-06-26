DEVELOPING: Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Trump's Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Trump’s Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

June 26, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Supreme Court, Travel Ban

By Ariane de Vogue

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Supreme Court Monday allowed parts of President Donald Trump’s travel ban to go into effect and will hear oral arguments in the case this fall.

The court is allowing the ban to go into effect for foreign nationals who lack any “bonafide relationship with any person or entity in the United States.” The court left the travel ban on hold as applied to non-citizens with relationships with persons or entities in the United States, which includes most of the plaintiffs in both cases.

Examples of formal relationships include students accepted to U.S. universities and an employee who has accepted a job with a company in the U.S., the court said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

