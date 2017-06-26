Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Testifies In Seth Williams Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The federal corruption trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams entered its second week on Monday.
Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan was the first to testify Monday morning.
Sullivan spoke briefly outside the courthouse in Center City after his testimony.
“Going backwards I have many times over what happened, considering how it unfolded, the info I received and who I received it from, I certainly realized I moved forward in good faith and thankfully again b/c of those relationship I enjoy with those other federal agencies that we work so closely with here in Philadelphia, and specifically down at the airport, the right information quickly surfaced and we were able to step away from the situation, said Sullivan.
Williams has entered a not guilty plea to bribery and corruption charges.