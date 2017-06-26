Scott Kingery Heads To Triple-A

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After dominating the Eastern League for the first few months of this season, second baseman Scott Kingery is on the move.
The 23-year-old Kingery, one of the top prospects for the Phillies, has been promoted from Double-A Reading to the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.
Kingery hit .313 with 18 home runs in 69 games with the Reading Fightin Phils this season. He scored 62 runs and knocked in 44, while stealing 19 bases. The 18 home runs are more than double the amount Kingery had in his first two seasons of pro ball (8).
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Reading play-by-play man Mike Ventola about Kingery and the success he had in Double-A.