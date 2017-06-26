Phillies Fall To Diamondbacks 6-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zack Greinke pitched five effective innings after a shaky start, Daniel Descalso had three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.
The Diamondbacks were sluggish Sunday against the Phillies, scratching out a 2-1 victory in 11 innings. They took advantage of a rough outing by Nick Pivetta (1-4) in the series finale, racking up six runs in less than three innings against the rookie right-hander.
Chris Herrmann led off the first inning with a homer and Greinke (9-4) allowed a run and three hits with five strikeouts.
Arizona won for the 12th time in 14 games to extend the best start in team history (49-28). The Diamondbacks also won their fifth straight home series and ninth overall, matching their 2016 total.
