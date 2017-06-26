Pelosi Continues To Rip GOP Health Care Plan During Stop In Philadelphia

June 26, 2017 3:01 PM By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Affordable Health Care, KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, Nancy Pelosi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi – in Philadelphia for a women’s roundtable – is continuing to voice opposition to the Republican health care bill.

Speaking to reporters after a panel discussion Monday at the Food Trust in Center, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the GOP bill would have what she called a devastating impact on women’s health, with premiums up, benefits down and millions of people losing coverage.

READ: Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Testifies In Seth Williams Trial

“The bill that passed the House and the bill that is in the Senate now are probably the worst pieces of legislation for women in the history of the Congress,” she said.

During the meeting, Pelosi also received word the U.S. Supreme Court would let parts of the president’s travel ban to go into effect while it reviews the case.

READ: Supreme Court Allows Parts Of Trump’s Travel Ban To Go Into Effect

“It is a travel ban that is counter to our Constitution, which says we should not discriminate on the basis of religion,” Pelosi said. “I hope the court is loyal to our Constitution.”

As for calls for Pelosi to step down as minority leader, Philadelphia Congressman Dwight Evans dismissed the talk as “inside baseball” that his constituents weren’t interested in.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch