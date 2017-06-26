Police Seek To Identify Man’s Body Washed Up On Beach

June 26, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: North Wildwood Police

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A body washed up on a beach in North Wildwood on Sunday evening.

North Wildwood police say the unidentified man’s body was discovered on the beach between 24th and 25th Avenues around 9 p.m.

The victim is described as having a medium or dark complexion, probably Hispanic, and is believed to be in his early 20s. He has short black hair and a one-inch scar on his left shoulder.

The victim is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 and weighs anywhere from 160 to 180 pounds.

He was wearing maroon Polo cotton shorts with a drawstring when he was found.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or the victim’s identity, please call the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411.

