News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 26

6:18 Republicans in the Senate hope to vote on their health care bill this week.

6:21 Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane, are under FBI investigation related the bankruptcy of a college where she served as President.

6:25 Senator Bob Casey calls the Senate Republican’s health care bill ‘obscene.’

6:28 Politico: Why the Dems can’t break through on Obamacare repeal.

6:35 What’s Trending: Chocolate pudding, Transformers, Gorilla dancing, North West, World’s ugliest dog, Markelle Fultz, Prada

6:47 A portion of Broad Street was renamed after Boyz II Men.

7:20 Chris talks with Eric Bolling from Fox News about their appearance together at the next WPHT Speaker Series on Wednesday night.

7:36 Tom Brokaw assesses the state of both political parties.

8:00 Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff says Barack Obama mishandled Russia’s interference into the election.

8:07 AP: Some Democrats in the House are mulling removing Nancy Pelosi from leadership.

8:20 Washington Post: Trump likely to break many of his health care promises.

8:26 Buzzfeed: CNN imposing strict new rules on its Russia coverage.

8:35 What’s Trending: Joe Scarborough, Jay-Z, Johnny Depp